Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

