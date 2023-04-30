Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WeWork by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the third quarter valued at about $7,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 474,808 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 44.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 760,509 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Down 3.9 %

WeWork stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.56. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.