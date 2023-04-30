Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 5,174.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 7.0 %

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

