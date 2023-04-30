Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 10,885.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 269,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 209,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 148.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 136,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

CDLX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

