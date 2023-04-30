Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 21,250.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

