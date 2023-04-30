Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 35,000.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after acquiring an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 2.98%.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

