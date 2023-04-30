Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medpace by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $200.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

