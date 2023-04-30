Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after buying an additional 137,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 858,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.44 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $577.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

