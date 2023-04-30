Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $108.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

