Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

