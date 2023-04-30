Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

