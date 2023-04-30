Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.