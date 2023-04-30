Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

POR opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

