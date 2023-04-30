Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,855,571.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,855,571.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MORN opened at $178.31 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $265.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

