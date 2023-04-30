Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 462,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.