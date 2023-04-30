Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 29,090.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $613.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 33.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

