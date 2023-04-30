Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Activity

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

