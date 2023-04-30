Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

MBC stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

