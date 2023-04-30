Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

