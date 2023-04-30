Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

