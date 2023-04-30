Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,477,000 after purchasing an additional 474,448 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 361,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 244,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.