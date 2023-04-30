Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139,390 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

WKHS stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.73.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

