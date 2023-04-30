Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,152 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 1,446,890 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 759,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

