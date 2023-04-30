Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 1,466.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $911.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

See Also

