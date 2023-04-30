Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 47,327 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 1,893,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 124.74% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

