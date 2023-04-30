Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,029 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

BPOP stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

