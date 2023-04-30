Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

