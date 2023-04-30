Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.