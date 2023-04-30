Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

