Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,620 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

