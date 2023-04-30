Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

