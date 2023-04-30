Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227,700 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

