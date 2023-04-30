Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,281. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

