Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,969. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.