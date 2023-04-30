Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.