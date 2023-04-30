Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 144,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.