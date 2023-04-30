Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,732 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

