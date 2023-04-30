Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.9 %

LAUR stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.