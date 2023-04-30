Northland Securities Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $87.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.38 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

