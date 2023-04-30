Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nova were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nova by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $91.45 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

