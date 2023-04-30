Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.