OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires $100,007.85 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

