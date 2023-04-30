Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 175 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,524,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

