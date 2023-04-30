Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.4 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.