O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $917.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $922.80.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.