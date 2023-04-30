Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

