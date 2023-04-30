PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 6.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

