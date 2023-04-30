Parnassus Investments LLC Has $2.05 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,537,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62,849 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,047,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

