Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.