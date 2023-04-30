Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 19,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

